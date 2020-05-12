Chaffee County commissioners heard a report from Ashley Valdez about Xcel Energy’s fire mitigation plan Monday during the commissioners’ online work session.
“We are proactively working to minimize risk of wildfire ignitions,” Valdez said, with equipment inspection and replacement being two of Xcel’s top priorities.
Valdez said the utility estimates that 2,900 miles of its electric transmission lines, of 4,700 miles total; 2,100 of 9,500 total miles of electric distribution lines; and 1,150 of 2,200 total miles of gas transmission pipelines are wildfire risk zone assets.
She said about 2,200 miles of transmission lines have been inspected thus far, through use of drones, infrared and personnel on the ground.
The company has replaced equipment and wood poles at a higher than expected rate. It is also replacing older equipment, which may still be in working shape, with “hardened” equipment, designed to withstand a possible wildfire.
“Utility infrastructure is made to last a very long time,” Valdez said. “We have been replacing wood poles and inspecting every piece of equipment along the line.”
Valdez, who worked with the county during the Decker Fire last year, said Xcel has appointed a wildfire project director and is filing an updated Wildfire Mitigation Plan with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in August.
Company officials are meeting with and presenting their plan with all county officials in wildfire risk zones, along with the Boulder County Forest Collaborative, Colorado Division of State Fire Prevention and Control, Southern Colorado Regional Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Advisory Council, San Luis Valley Emergency Response and Preparedness team and Jefferson County Wildfire Prevention Task Force.
In other business, Scott Wright, an independent certified public accountant, gave commissioners a brief overview of the 2019 county audit, which will be presented and voted upon during the commissioners’ regular meeting today.
Wright said he had finished most of the field audit before the COVID-19 lockdown and was able to complete the rest remotely. He said he thought the county was in a strong and diversified position, with six months of operating capital in reserve, which is “very healthy.”
During the report from Shannon Wilcox, Chaffee County Landfill manager, commissioners heard a request from Nate Ackerson with KW Construction in Leadville about reopening the company’s landfill account. The county had closed the account for late payments, county staff accountant Becky Venes reported, but Ackerson said he had recently been hired by KW to help clean up its financial situation. Commissioners agreed to reopen the account on a probationary period of one year.
Commissioners heard reports from county department heads during Monday’s meeting. Dave Henson with Human Services reported that while referrals had slowed down during April, they were picking up in May.
Census coordinator April Obholz Bergeler reported that while Colorado reached 61.4 percent in census responses, Chaffee County was at 48 percent, with Salida at 61.2 percent, Buena Vista at 35.2 percent and Poncha Springs at 19 percent.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, said while construction has slowed some during the COVID-19 pandemic, his department issued 399 building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing permits in April, down seven from 406 permits in April 2019.
He said there has been no slowdown for his inspection teams, although they have had to make some modifications. After an outbreak of COVID-19 among some masons working on the new Buena Vista High School, they used remote video to make some of their inspections.
