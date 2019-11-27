Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it is accepting applications until Dec. 20 from organizations interested in applying to the city of Salida’s Community Grants program.
Salida City Council agreed to a partnership with the foundation to bring more consistency, transparency and impartiality to the city’s community grants process, according to a press release.
For 2020, the foundation created an online application that organizations can use to request city support.
The foundation will form a community grants review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with applicants. The committee will submit it funding recommendations to city council for approval.
Applications will be reviewed and site visits conducted in January, with funding awarded by the end of March.
Organizations that have a dedicated line item of support within the city’s 2020 budget also need to apply through the online portal and receive funding on the same timeline. However, those organizations will not compete for community grants since the city has already allocated a specific amount for each. Foundation officials said the intent is to provide accountability and touch points.
The application portal is also used by the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, the 1A Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee and the town of Buena Vista for their grants. Therefore, organizations that have already created a profile on the portal can use their same login to access the Salida Community Grants application.
The portal can be accessed directly through grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants or through the foundation website, chaffeecommunity.org/, and clicking on the Grantmaking link under “What We Do.”
Organizations with questions or Salida residents who are interested in applying for the grant review committee may email grants@chaffeecommunity.org.
