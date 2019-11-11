After serving two terms on the Salida City Council, Mike Bowers was honored at a party Saturday to celebrate the end of his tenure.
“This town and community have blessed me,” he said. “This town has given me so many memories.”
Before joining the council, Bowers spent 28 years with the Salida Police Department and eight years with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
He said when he first got here everybody would wave to him. “They accepted me,” he said. “It was a relationship made in heaven.” He also thanked his wife, Cindy, for always being behind him.
While Bowers said the town accepted him, he also embraced the town.
“Salida has always had a certain value, and it’s called love,” Bowers said. “When you love something you cherish it, and Salida certainly deserves to be cherished.”
Bowers’ council position will be filled by Alisa Pappenfort, who ran unopposed.
Bowers admitted he was a little upset that there was no competition to fill his vacant seat. “Everybody has a problem, but no one has a solution,” he said.
However, Bowers deflected any praise to the community.
“They’re the ones who need to be honored, not me,” he said. “These people made so many memories for me. At night I lie in bed and think about all of the special people and what they mean to me.”
