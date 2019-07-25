Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said he was “guardedly optimistic” about the reseeding of native plants at Hill Ranch, after walking the property with Gerry Knapp.
Knapp is a contractor hired by Pueblo West for the revegetation project, along with partner Paul Flack.
“Things looked better than we hoped so far,” Felt said. “This is a good year for growing plants, between the wet winter and the rain we’ve gotten so far this spring and summer.”
“This is still the first year,” Knapp said. “Right now we are trying four different seed mixes to see what grows best. This is all going great, but a lot of it is benefit from the weather. I’m pleased with where we are.”
When Pueblo West purchased the water rights to Hill Ranch in 2006, it had a revegetation agreement with Chaffee County, but as Knapp told commissioners in October, “most efforts taken by Pueblo West have been inefficient.”
The current project is a series of test plots, covering between 80 and 120 acres around the area, Felt said.
The test involves a variety of native seeds to see which takes hold best. One of the largest problems is areas of peat moss, but Felt said there was encouragement in those growth areas.
“We saw a lot of the native vegetation taking hold,” Felt said. “Even in areas where there is peat moss, we found grass coming up through that, which is great.”
Knapp said originally they were looking at “cool season” grasses for the project.
“It makes sense, with the higher elevation, compared to what we see down here around Pueblo,” Knapp said. “But now, as we look at the native grasses, we are finding a mix of ‘cool season’ and ‘warm season’ grasses. We hope that we can get a more distinct mix, but this is a project that will take two to three years before we are sure what is going to work.”
Felt said the county will schedule another meeting with Hill Ranch residents in September to discuss the results of the test plots this summer.
