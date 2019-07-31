by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A new Women’s Empowerment Program at The Alliance provides survivors for domestic and sexual violence an opportunity to gain support, learn skills to overcome trauma and connect with others.
The program, which meets from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays at The Alliance, also gives them a chance to develop skills to improve self-care and self-protection.
Janine Stovall, who offers the program through her role as a victims advocate at The Alliance, uses her own experiences with domestic abuse and her education as a cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy trainer to help address mental health concerns of survivors.
Stovall, who left an abusive relationship in the 1980s when there weren’t many resources available to survivors, said that experience fueled her to go back to school and get her double bachelor’s degree in psychology and business, with an emphasis on social welfare.
It took her 10 years to get her degree working full time, going to school part time and raising four children.
She said the hard work was well worth it, and she is now working and doing things to make changes in society in terms of domestic violence awareness.
She said she plays a part in making change and is passionate about her work.
“I get paid for what I love,” she said.
Along the way she also added a certified addiction counselor license to her list of achievements.
She said survivors might self-medicate when being abused, and she needed to understand those dynamics when working with survivors.
Stovall said people need to realized there are several dimensions to domestic abuse, not just physical violence.
Verbal, emotional and financial abuse are other aspects of domestic violence that may not be as visible as physical abuse but can have longer-lasting effects.
She said she’s heard some in the field say a bruise will heal and go away, but emotional abuse hurts self-esteem, and controlling reduces the ability to leave the situation.
The Alliance helps all kinds of survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, not just women whose abusers are men.
Survivors can come from same-sex couples and can be men abused by their women partners.
Stovall said abuse happens regardless of economic status. It may be better hidden in a more affluent community than a less affluent community and may not be reported as much.
“Silence hides violence,” she said.
Survivors often bring their children with them, and The Alliance has a children’s group to help them process their experience.
The Alliance also has a teen group led by a youth advocate. The group has been active at Salida High School in providing healthy relationship classes to better inform teens.
While The Alliance can work with teens ages 16 and older without parental approval, those 15 and younger would need a parent involved.
In the past two years, The Alliance has been able to expand its services to meet the needs of the community. Some of the newer services available include paid legal representation, transitional and long-term housing, increased outreach to youth and the Spanish-speaking population and a local sexual assault response team (SART).
The organization holds two major fundraisers each year, the Chocolate Lovers Fantasy in February in Buena Vista and the upcoming Monarch Crest Crank bicycle ride Sept. 22.
For information about the Women’s Empowerment Program, contact Stovall at 719-539-7347.
Call the same number for a 24-hour hotline for assistance.
For information about Monarch Crest Crank visit monarchcrestcrank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.