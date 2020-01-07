Members of Salida City Council and the Salida Planning Commission heard a presentation concerning affordable housing and the Confluent Park project during a Monday work session.
Daryn Murphy, vice president of development for the Western Region for Commonwealth, a national affordable housing company based in Wisconsin, gave the presentation.
Established in 2001, Commonwealth is involved in full-service development, which includes construction, architecture and future management.
The organization has completed 60 similar projects nationwide as well as current in-progress projects in Colorado Springs and Evans.
Murphy said the architecture Commonwealth chooses is meant to cater to the local market. The units are targeted at a typical workforce development.
Commonwealth wants to apply for Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA). The program was created as a result of the 1986 Tax Reform Act, which shifted affordable housing production from the federal government to a public/private partnership.
Eligible projects will receive tax credits for 10 years. Commonwealth categorizes itself as long-term owners. In Colorado, the property must remain affordable for a minimum of 40 years.
Murphy’s presentation said the Chaffee County area median income (AMI) is $67,600 for a family of four. Those at 60 percent AMI would make $28,620 for one person, $32,700 for two people, $36,780 for three people and $40,860 for four people.
Murphy said acquiring funding from CHFA for LIHTC is not guaranteed and is actually competitive. The LIHTC program is oversubscribed by a rate of 3-1.
Murphy said there is a matrix of 12 rents that will range anywhere from $375 to $924. Tenants will be expected to pay gas and electric from a utility allowance. Rent and utility should ideally be less than 30 percent of income. Rents will be based on the AMI at the time, which is updated every year. That means rents will fluctuate.
A one-bedroom apartment is estimated to be 650 square feet, a two-bedroom apartment is estimated to be 850 square feet, and a three-bedroom apartment is estimated to be 1,150 square feet.
Murphy provided a general timeline as to when the project is expected to be completed. Commonwealth intends on applying to CHFA for LIHTC Feb. 3 and will then be notified in June. If approved, Commonwealth hopes to begin construction March 2021 and complete it by March 2022. The organization hopes to lease all units by June 2022.
In other business Diesel Post, city parks and recreation director, spoke with council about whether or not Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center should lower water temperatures to accommodate the high school swim team during practices. This was in reference to a Dec. 17 council meeting, when members of the team expressed their concerns that they were overheating in the almost 85-degree water.
Post said an Aquatic Center Advisory Board voted to advise that council should not be involved in the day-to-day temperature regulations of the pool. He presented council with a report that showed the number of pool users and what they were using the pool for.
He described the center as a multiuser facility. The highest user hours came from the open swim group. Councilman Dan Shore said he calculated that only about 12 percent of visitors used the pool for competitive purposes. Post said competitive users were outliers and difficult to adapt for while satisfying the needs of other attendees.
Shore said there should be some direction given to the aquatic center when it came to maintaining temperatures. Post said 84.24 degrees is the historical seven-year average for the pool, and they are unsure about maintaining the temperature on a daily basis. They may be open to maintaining it weekly, however.
Post said there is no gauge or meter to designate the temperature. The center uses a ball valve to describe how much 120-degree water and how much domestic water is going into the pool.
The center has plans to discuss its contract with the school and amend it. Post said the swimmers are “too good” for what the pool can provide. Mayor P.T. Wood said the final outcome would ultimately have to come to a compromise.
Glen Van Nimwegen, community development director, presented a brief presentation on the Peyrouse right-of-way vacation.
Aaron and Hannah Peyrouse have submitted an application to abandon a portion of the East Sixth Street right-of-way. Nimwegen said city staff is in favor of the vacation. The adjacent piece of land is a retention for water collection. No utilities or lines run through the discussed area.
The meeting wrapped up with council members discussing the adoption of updated “Bob’s Rules of Order,” an informal version of Robert’s Rules of Order, a manual of U.S. parliamentary procedures. Wood said the only modification in the update is replacing the term tablings with continuations.
