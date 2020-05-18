Salida’s March sales tax collections increased by $7,492, or 1.5 percent, compared to March 2019, according to the City Sales, County Sales and Retail Marijuana Tax Report.
Salida received a total of $697,545 for March, of which $523,068 was from city sales tax, $164,000 from its share of county sales tax and $10,469 from marijuana.
Salida’s portion of county sales tax collections was up $1,434, or 0.9 percent, compared to last year, which is “essentially flat” for March.
Marijuana taxes saw an increase of $4,795, or 84.5 percent, compared to 2019.
In total, year-to-date sales tax receipts are up 11.1 percent and exceeding budget projections by 11.3 percent. Salida’s year-to-date sales tax receipts are at $2,052,312. Since last year, the city received $1,537,229 in sales tax revenue, up $152,319 or 11 percent from the year before.
Although stronger than expected, March collections saw a sharp downward decline from previous months’ trends that ran closer to a 16 percent increase over the previous year.
Local industries that saw the biggest decline in March sales taxes compared to last year include real estate, rental and leasing, down 52.6 percent; accommodation and food services, down 43.7 percent; and information, down 25.2 percent.
Industries that saw the biggest increases include construction, up 87.3 percent; wholesale trade, up 84.1 percent; and manufacturing, up 45.8 percent.
Stay-at-home orders were put in place mid-March, closing most local retail stores, restaurants, resorts and lodging, but March sales tax collections were stronger than expected. The city attributed that largely to strong retail sales for essential stores that remained open.
The report said the state of Colorado granted an interest- and penalty-free automatic time extension to file March taxes; however, the majority of taxpayers opted to pay their taxes on time, so the report represents a fairly complete picture. The reports were remitted to Salida in May.
City officials said the April sales tax report, which will be remitted in June, will be a better indicator of how COVID-19 regulations impacted the city.
