The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Fremont County deputies raided an illegal marijuana grow and extraction lab May 26 in western Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
Deputies seized more than 500 marijuana plants, 75 pounds of processed marijuana product, two firearms and a hash oil extraction system, a press release stated.
Estimated street value of the drugs seized is $2.5 million.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing and no further information is available at this time.
