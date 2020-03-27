Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve delayed the opening of the Piñon Flats Campground until May 1, officials wrote in an email Wednesday.
The move is the latest in the park’s efforts to promote social distancing and to prevent groups of 10 or more people from forming, a press release stated.
Visitors Center exhibit area and Western National Parks Association store remain closed. However, the Visitor Center lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for visitors to pick up information or a junior ranger activity book.
Backcountry campers can obtain permits the day of their visit by calling 719-378-6395. Visitors are reminded to not crowd or spend long periods of time inside the lobby.
Outdoor spaces at the Dunes remain accessible, and entry fees are currently waived.
The following trails, parking areas, and picnic areas are open: Montville Nature Trail, Mosca Pass Trail, Montville Nature Trail, Dunes Overlook Trail; The Dunes parking area, the main access point to the dunefield; Mosca Creek Picnic Area and Castle Creek Picnic Area.
The Medano Pass Primitive Road is open to Castle Creek Picnic Area. The road is closed beyond this point due to weather and road conditions.
With limited visitor services, Great Sand Dunes encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore the park and preserve including:
• The park website where visitors can learn about the geologic processes that define Great Sand Dunes, nps.gov/grsa/learn/nature/sanddunes.htm.
• Parents and teachers can visit nps.gov/grsa/learn/education/curriculummaterials.htm to explore online curriculum for elementary, middle school and high school students. Topics include history, habitats, wildlife, endemic insects, and hydrology.
• Visitors can check out the park’s youtube channel, youtube.com/greatsanddunesnpp, to watch highlights of the annual Robotics Challenge, or experience 40 seconds of refreshing sights and sounds of lower Mosca Canyon in fall. Viewers can virtually summit Mount Herard (13,297 feet) in Great Sand Dunes National Preserve or take a digital tour of the Trujillo Homesteads National Historic Landmark.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus. Check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
