Residents of the mountain community of Alpine had a chance to see the drone they helped Chaffee County Fire Protection District purchase last year with money raised at their annual Fourth of July picnic.
Chief Robert Bertram was on hand Friday morning at the outdoor chapel in Alpine to demonstrate the “Alpine” drone’s capabilities and explain its use in fire safety and search and rescue operations.
Bertram said the drone, named after the community, had been used in the past year for smoke spotting in remote areas, in search and rescue operations and in the recent recovery of the body of a paddleboarder from the Arkansas River.
The last operation involved sending the drone upriver from a staging area and locating and tracking the body so that it could be recovered in a spot safe for emergency personnel.
The fire protection district currently has two drones. The other drone is a higher-end drone that also has infrared capability to detect hot spots and body heat.
Bertram said using the drones helps cut down on the hours of manpower and vehicle use needed to discover a remote fire.
The drone can locate a source of smoke much more easily from the air than crews on the ground, he said.
He estimated the drones have cut out 30 hours of searching for smoke sources over the last year.
The department has four certified drone pilots with Federal Aviation Administration pilot’s licenses to operate the drones.
