The Colorado Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations until Dec. 20 to fill three positions on the state Noxious Weed Advisory Committee.
The 17 members of the committee are appointed by the commissioner of agriculture and help shape Agriculture Department and state policy concerning noxious weeds.
Their recommendations help protect landowners, agricultural lands and the environment, according to a press release.
The committee makes recommendations to the Agriculture Department about designation of state noxious weeds, classification of state noxious weeds, development and implementation of state weed management plans and prescribed techniques for eradication, containment and suppression of state noxious weeds.
Members meet quarterly at the Agriculture Department’s Broomfield office, with at least one field trip and meeting outside the Denver area annually. Terms are two years, and appointees are limited to two full consecutive terms each.
Positions opening in December are:
Agricultural producer – one who engages in farming or ranching or raises nontraditional specialty crops.
Municipal weed manager/official – one who is employed by a municipality or town and either works directly at or oversees noxious weed management within municipal boundaries and/or remote publicly owned open space.
Weed scientist – an academic weed scientist from a public or private university or college in Colorado.
The department aims to balance the varying interests represented on the committee and to ensure wide geographic representation across the state.
More information and the online application form is available on the Noxious Weed Program page on the Colorado Department of Agriculture site at colorado.gov.
