In Colorado’s dry climate, a common health problem, which may seem minor at first, is cracked heels.
The skin is a barrier to disease, and when is it compromised it can be an entry for bacterial infections such as cellulitis and viral infections such as warts.
Dr. Ralph Wentz of Wentz Foot and Ankle said the biggest problem in our climate is the wearing of sandals.
With a closed-heel shoe, Wentz said, the heel is cupped and the skin stays warm and moist, but with a sandal there is no heel support, which means the heal spreads out, stretching the skin. When the skin dries out, it starts to crack.
Medical factors can also cause cracked heels, such as diabetes, hypothyroidism and psoriasis, all of which create dry skin.
To combat the problem, Wentz recommends getting out of sandals and wearing shoes with a closed heel.
He advises against soaking the feet since that will actually make the feet dry out more.
A prescription cream, ammonium lactate, is available that is used at night with a cover of plastic wrap. The plastic wrap helps drive the cream into the skin for better absorption. It works by thickening the inner layer of skin so it will retain more moisture.
Left untreated, cracked heels can lead to infection.
For home treatment, Wentz suggests a pumice stone to thin the dry skin and an over-the-counter cream.
Creams should be used rather than lotions, which are thinner, and users should look for unscented options. Scented creams contain alcohol, which also dries the skin.
The problem of cracked heels tends to be worse in winter when the air is drier, Wentz said, but he sees more cases in summer when the sandals come out.
Frequent whitewater rafters, like guides, are especially at risk since they spend much of their time with wet feet.
Wentz said he often doesn’t see those cases until an infection has already taken hold.
Diabetics are also especially at risk for cracked heels that lead to infection because their bodies don’t fight infection as well.
Wentz said he has seen cases where a diabetic has neglected an infection or not realized there is a real problem because of neuropathy, or loss of feeling. Some of those cases have ended in amputation after the infection has invaded the bone.
Wentz said the best thing to do when cracked heels start is to get the issue resolved as soon as possible as soon as fissures are noticeable, before it becomes a risk.
With a few simple changes, cracked heels can be healed in three or four weeks.
Especially for those with medical complications such as diabetes, addressing cracked heels at the first sign is key to maintaining foot health.
