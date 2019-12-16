For the 11th year in a row, local law enforcement officers took kids Christmas shopping Saturday so they could buy presents for their families during the annual Shop with a Cop event.
It’s fun to get stuff for my parents, said Salidan Mackenzie Wilson, 9. “It’s neat for kids to get some things for them.”
“It’s my favorite program,” said Buena Vista police officer Megan DiGirolamo, who was shopping with Mackenzie. “I think it’s a really good way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. And it’s a great opportunity to spend time with kids and show them how fun it can be to be a cop.”
With extra funding in the form of donations from the community, churches and the local Fraternal Order of Police, each of the 12 kids who participated got $200 to spend on gifts for their family, about $50 more than last year.
“I want to thank all of the citizens and church communities for their donations. That’s really what makes it happen,” said Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson.
Of the 12 kids, six came from Salida and six were from Buena Vista. All of the kids who participated are in the fourth grade and were picked by their teachers either because of need or to get the kids a positive interaction with law enforcement.
One kid was unable to participate Saturday, but Johnson said they’re figuring out a way to take that child shopping this week.
Officers came from the Salida Police Department, Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service.
“I think it’s pretty much every officer’s favorite event – seeing the joy on their faces and having a positive encounter with police officers,” Johnson said.
The event started with the kids and officers eating lunch together. After lunch, they hit the stores. To encourage them to visit downtown, Johnson said they had a deal with Brown Dog Coffee and the Salida Pharmacy so the kids could get an ice cream or whatever else they wanted.
Then, after they bought all of their gifts, the group returned to the police station and wrapped everything together. Johnson said donations also paid for the wrapping paper, tape, bows and other supplies.
“We try to take care of the small stuff so they can spend the full amount on gifts,” he said.
Since the kids spent most of the money on presents for others, they received a board game, a stocking filled with trinkets and candy and a free day pass for Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. Johnson said the stockings contained about $75 worth of items.
While helping the kids and their families have a good Christmas is one of the event’s missions, the other is for kids to have a positive interaction with the police. Johnson said kids continue to come up to the officers and say hi four or five years after participating in the event.
In all of the years doing it, he said only one kid has later had a negative interaction with law enforcement. “That shows the positive interaction goes a long way,” Johnson said.
