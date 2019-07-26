Buena Vista – Here are four things to take away from Tuesday’s meeting of the Buena Vista Board of Trustees:
1. The town will begin a one-year testing process to prepare for an expansion of the water treatment system after trustees voted to instruct staff to pursue the expansion as a measure to improve Buena Vista’s water infrastructure.
According to analysis by water operations supervisor Al Smith, the town’s water rights amount to roughly 2.5 million gallons per day in the summer and would last the town through 2028, but based on the rate at which the town is growing, its water needs will outgrow the current system’s ability to provide water at around 2023.
After the one-year data-gathering phase, a search for financing and grant funding and construction, the completion of the water project is about 3½ years away, Town Administrator Phillip Puckett said.
2. The town will not proceed with an agreement with Monarch Mountain ski area to replace the sign at the junction of U.S. 285 and U.S. 24 until it has drafted a policy around the content of signs from private entities that may be allowed on town property.
Trustees voted to move forward with the Monarch sign at their meeting earlier this month. Monarch’s offer was to replace the current Buena Vista sign with another.
That sign, while primarily welcoming visitors to BV, also would include the phrase “Welcome to Monarch Country” as well as the ski area’s butterfly logo.
While trustees were enthusiastic about Monarch’s proposal, they expressed some apprehension about the precedent it would set in allowing private businesses to advertise on town property.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Town Attorney Jeff Parker suggested the town draft a policy that carefully describes the types of content the town would and would not allow in these circumstances to avoid any accusations of infringing on First Amendment rights.
3. In spite of some frustration and confusion, the town will waive some administrative fees and donate $1,500 to help the pack burro race take place during Gold Rush Days next month.
Brad Wann, one of the race directors for the Western Pack Burro Association, requested either to have the $3 per head administrative fee the town requires for events taking place on BLM land and $1,000, or a sum of $2,000.
Wann said the race had been hit by fees, including the town’s per-head fee, a similar fee required by the BLM and insurance that the race had never had to pay before.
In 2017, the pack burro race, the centerpiece of Gold Rush Days, split from being managed by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce as part of Gold Rush Days.
Mayor Duff Lacy said there was a lot of “missing information” about how many of the expenses Wann complained about had been paid while the race was under the chamber’s direction.
Wann said that in all of the towns that host races of Colorado’s official heritage sport, the town itself manages the race entirely, and the Western Pack Burro Association merely provides the racers.
Frustrated by the situation, but not wanting to cause the longtime BV tradition – and the last leg of the sport’s Triple Crown – to fall through at the last minute, the board voted to waive the fees and provide the money, with only Mark Jenkins dissenting.
The board made a contribution of $10,000 this year to the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce to help manage the town’s special events, leading Trustees David Volpe and Cindie Swisher to ask how that money was being used if not for events like the burro race.
Lacy suggested that next year Wann come before the board about concerns like this in May, rather than only two weeks before race day.
4. Trustees agreed on a tentative date of Sept. 21 to volunteer on a Habitat for Humanity building project in Nathrop.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
