A Buena Vista man charged with second-degree kidnapping, sex assault, enticement of a child and child abuse in the case of a missing child from Saguache County appeared in 11th District Court Wednesday.
Jason Andrew Harter, 34, was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with an incident involving the child, who was reported missing Feb. 16 and found at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center Feb. 17.
Due to a conflict, the public defender’s office was unable to take Harter’s case. 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy provisionally assigned Chip Cutler to represent Harter, pending conflicts.
Harter is next scheduled to appear in court March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.