by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – The Buena Vista Correctional Complex is “currently exploring options” but does not have any concrete plans in place for how to use bunkhouses on the property of the medium and minimum security state prison south of Buena Vista.
The Colorado Department of Corrections is “exploring if those bunkhouses could potentially be used to house low-risk offenders, much like we already house minimum-security offenders at other facilities,” DOC spokesperson Annie Skinner said.
“We have had initial discussions about the potential for transitional work programs for our low-risk offenders (e.g., no sex offenses or violent crimes) who have six months to a year left before they are scheduled to be released back into the community,” she said.
Skinner said if the DOC were to move forward on a program like that, “we would certainly engage in conversations with the community to help provide accurate information and answer any questions or concerns.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.