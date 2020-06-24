Chaffee County commissioners will meet with the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field Advisory Board, county staff and Charlie McDermott, a representative of Dibble Engineering, at 1 p.m. today via Zoom to discuss the airport overlay project.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
McDermott will discuss the purpose of the airport overlay plan, which was designed to meet Federal Aviation Administration regulations to create “safe, efficient use and preservation of navigable airspace.”
County Planning Manager Jon Roorda and Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom will lead a discussion on proposed changes to the land use code related to the airport overlay zone.
McDermott will present next steps and talk about a timeline for changes.
