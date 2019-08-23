Auditor Dan Cudahy of McMahan and Associates said Tuesday his firm was able to offer an unqualified opinion on Salida’s 2018 financial statements, and the city was in good financial condition as of Dec. 31.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city was much more prepared for the 2018 audit than the 2017 audit, had more systems in place and was up to speed on everything.
Cudahy recommended to city council on Nov. 6 that the 2017 audit be performed and disclaimed, which means the auditor offers no opinion on the city’s financial statements for reasons such as the auditor not being allowed or able to complete all the audit procedures.
The city’s 2016 audit was partially disclaimed, for reasons related to the Salida Natural Resource Center Development Corp., which was dissolved Dec. 19, 2018.
Former Finance Director Jodi McClurkin was terminated in November, and the city prepared for the 2017 audit using Walke & Associates.
The 2017 audit was not completed until Feb. 5, 2019. According to Colorado state statute, audits must be completed by July 31 of the following year.
The previous audit situation was less than ideal for everyone, Nelson said, and left the city with no solid ground to base data on. The audit is a snapshot of the city’s fiscal year, he said.
The on-site work for the 2018 audit was done in July, so the city did not have as much time as it normally would between audits to implement new systems and processes.
The city’s new finance director, Aimee Tihonovich, started in May.
Although the city was in good financial standing as of Dec. 31, Cudahy said, there were a few issues the city should address.
“During the audit process, we discovered several employees have vacation accruals over the maximum allowed per the employee manual. We recommend the city bring employees into compliance with maximum carryover amounts per the employee manual or adjust the policy to allow an increase in the carryover maximum,” the auditors wrote in a letter to city council.
“During the audit process, we discovered one individual at the Event Center is taking deposits to the bank and entering receipts into Tyler, the city’s accounting software, at the city offices. Ideally, these two functions would be separate. We recommend the Event Center is provided with a cash receipting system so travel is not required in order to enter receipts into Tyler. This would allow these two duties to be separated, strengthening internal controls.
“We also discovered there is not a system in place for tracking tickets sold. We recommend the Event Center begin using prenumbered tickets so revenue can be reconciled between tickets sold and funds received, or ideally that the city consider purchasing a point-of-sale system in order to better track ticket and food and beverage sales,” the letter read.
Some of the concerns noted by the auditors have already been addressed, Nelson said, such as installing accounting software at the SteamPlant.
The auditors were also concerned that the same employee at the SteamPlant who receives payments also makes the deposits. Nelson said the city is in the process of changing the system, but that means bringing in an employee from another department to run receipts around.
