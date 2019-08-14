Chaffee County Women Who Care recently awarded its quarterly donation of $11,900 to Ark Valley Helping Hands.
Introduced about a year ago by Bev Van Kampen, the local Women Who Care organization features a program in which members agree to donate $100 per quarter to a deserving nonprofit organization, a press release stated.
The group has 118 members, who meet once a quarter, hear five-minute presentations on nonprofits nominated by members and then by secret ballot vote on who is to receive the award.
Nominated by member Marilyn Bouldin, Ark Valley Helping Hands plans to use the donation to enable board members and staff to concentrate on recruiting members and volunteers “to help seniors thrive in the homes of their choice.”
Ark Valley also sponsors Let’s Talk gatherings to address issues such as “Common Elder Fraud Scams” and “Creating a Vibrant Third Third.”
The group also hosts socials such as the Spring Fling brunch in April and an ice cream social scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
To learn more about Ark Valley Helping Hands, call program coordinator Sara Ward at 719-530-1198 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
