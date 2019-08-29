Eastern Chaffee County, including the area around Salida, is experiencing about a 2-inch deficit in precipitation compared to normal in the current water year, according to data provided by the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
Salida is 2.39 inches below average for the water year, which started Oct. 1.
Central and western Chaffee County appear to be up to 4 inches above normal precipitation, while the extreme northwestern section of the county shows above-normal precipitation of up to 6 inches for the water year.
In the last month much of Chaffee County averaged between 0.75 and 1.5 inches less than normal precipitation.
The American monsoon that affects Colorado is caused by a high pressure system that develops over the American Desert Southwest, meteorologist Klint Skelly of the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
When the high pressure center forms over that region, it transports moisture from the Pacific Ocean toward the Colorado mountains.
During the daytime as the sun heats the Earth’s surface, there is a natural air movement over the lower elevations – in our case, the air over the Upper Arkansas River Valley, which moves up the mountains.
As the air moves up the mountains, thunderstorms form generally where the most unstable air is located, which, Skelly said, is pretty random.
Storms form over the mountains then move east.
As residents of the Upper Arkansas River Valley noticed, plenty of afternoon thunderstorms formed, but they didn’t necessarily form over Salida, Skelly said.
In spite of the summer’s drier weather, Chaffee County, as a whole, remains free of drought, in stark contrast to August 2018 when most of Chaffee County was listed as experiencing extreme drought conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The long-range climate forecast for the area calls for a 33 percent chance of higher than average precipitation in the next month, rising to a 40 percent chance over the next three months.
The prospect of higher than average precipitation bodes well for the beginning of the next water year.
The El Niño oscillation is forecast to be neutral, Skelly said, which is the reason why forecasters are expecting to see more moisture through the fall.
That trend is expected to continue through winter, so at this time forecasters are anticipating above-average snowfall for the winter season.
