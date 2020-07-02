U.S. equities ended Wednesday mostly higher.
The utilities sector led the broader market, while energy lagged.
Shares of FedEx surged on news of fourth-quarter earnings beating analyst expectations.
In economic news, minutes released today from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting underscored the central bank’s cautious outlook on the U.S. economy.
U.S. Treasury rates were slightly higher as prices dropped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with less than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $19.60 to $1,780.90, and crude oil prices rose .44 cents to $39.71 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.44 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.69 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.