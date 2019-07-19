“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” were the words heard by millions of people as Neil Armstrong stepped on the surface of the moon July 20, 1969.
Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin landed the lunar module, Eagle, in the Sea of Tranquility on our closest celestial neighbor at 2:18 p.m. MDT, while Michael Collins orbited the moon in the command module, Columbia.
At 8:56 p.m. Neil Armstrong ventured out of the relative safety of Eagle and climbed down the ladder to take the first human steps on another world.
Millions of people around the world were glued to television sets to view the historic event the night of July 20, 1969.
Not everyone could afford a TV at that time, so many gathered at the home of a friend or neighbor who had one or visited a restaurant or bar where they could watch the spectacle. Others listened in on the radio, especially in areas where television signals did not reach.
For the duration of its journey to and from the moon, much of the world was focused on Apollo 11 and the three astronauts on the lunar mission, but the July 20 moonwalk was the high point of the mission for those back on Earth.
Several area residents who are old enough to remember the events of July 20, 1969, shared their memories of Apollo 11 and where they were when the world’s attention was focused 244,391 miles from Earth.
Other things on their minds
Bob and Luaine Myers of Howard were 22 and 19 years old respectively in July 1969.
Bob was in the Navy and had served in Vietnam for 3½ years, and Luaine had just finished her freshman year at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley when they got married July 19 in Salida.
With their wedding plans, they didn’t pay much attention to the buildup before the Apollo 11 mission.
On the night of July 20, the young couple was honeymooning in a little cabin in Maysville.
Luaine asked if they should go back into town to watch the television coverage since there was no TV in Maysville, but Bob said they were on their honeymoon and were going to stay right there.
“We had other things on our mind,” Bob chuckled.
They did listen to the coverage on the radio, however.
Bob said he felt excited we were on the moon and proud it was America that was doing this.
Luaine said when Neil Armstrong said, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” it almost felt like he was including everybody with him.
Bob said he has nothing against going back to the moon or to Mars since much of the technological advances we enjoy today came from those kinds of scientific endeavors.
Is this really possible?
Jane Ferraro of Salida was 45 and living in Salida at the time of the Apollo 11 mission.
She remembers watching the lunar landing and moonwalk with her husband, Bob, and their younger children.
“I thought, is this really possible?” she recalled.
She said Walter Cronkite’s explanations made the event “so real.”
She thought how well prepared the astronauts were in their special suits with oxygen.
“They must have made a great study of what the men needed beforehand,” she said.
Ferraro said when she saw Armstrong and Aldrin walking on the moon on TV, she thought they were “so extremely brave to go to such an unknown place.”
She recalled watching them walk on the surface of the moon.
“They were literally floating,” she said.
“I admired them so much,” she said. “I often wondered how they felt about taking on the challenge and thought that after they had accomplished it they must have been very emotional.
“It was probably the most spectacular thing we watched on TV at that time,” Ferraro said.
Obsessed with space program
Chaffee County commissioner Keith Baker, Buena Vista, was a 13-year-old middle school student living in Rome, Georgia, in July 1969.
He said he was obsessed with the space program and watched the launch on Wednesday, July 16.
Baker’s father worked at a cotton mill at the time, which would shut down for a week during the summer, so on July 20 his family drove to an aunt and uncle’s home in Miami, Florida.
It was raining a lot on the way, he recalled, but they heard the news that the astronauts had landed safely on the moon on the car radio.
Baker said he went to sleep for awhile, but his folks woke him up to watch the moonwalk, which occurred at 10:56 p.m. EDT.
On the way back home a week later the family stopped at Kennedy Space Center and took the tour. His parents bought him a complete set of spacecraft models he put together that summer and which are still in his old room at his parents’ house.
He also got into model rocketry, and many of his supplies came from Estes Rockets in Penrose.
Baker’s early interest in the space program and the Apollo missions inspired him to join the Navy and become a pilot. Although he was accepted into the program, he never received his wings. Nonetheless, Baker had a full career in the Navy.
He said he was excited, proud and amazed during the moon landing.
“It made me proud that we were capable of developing a clear goal, putting our minds to it, committing resources and harnessing talent to achieve it,” he said.
Baker said he supports going back to the moon or to Mars because a lot of things came from the space program.
When the Skylab program ended in 1974 and the space program geared down, a lot of those people went into the information technology and aircraft industries, he said.
Many of the safety features employed today in the aerospace industry came from the space program as well as much of the information technology we enjoy today, Baker said.
