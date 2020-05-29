GARNA, Salida Walking Tours team up to benefit of both organizations

Salida Walking Tours and the Greater Arkansas River Association are teaming up to help each other out.
Salida Walking Tours will donate 20 percent of the total price of each tour to GARNA, with the mention of GARNA. In return, GARNA is helping Salida Walking Tours with advertising by hosting a link on the home page of garna.org.
Dominique Naccarato, GARNA executive director, said the group receives a large portion of its funding from guidebook and map sales, but its distribution outlets have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 is going to be a difficult year for us,” Naccarato said. “Like many groups, we need to find new ways to finance our education and conservation programs. Many people can’t donate directly this year, or they are seeking value with donations, so partnering with a company willing to give 20 percent just for spreading the word made sense.”
Steve Chapman, Salida Walking Tours owner, said he saw this as an extension of the company’s nonprofit strategy.
“For the past two years, we gave 100 percent of our tour sales, one day a month, to various nonprofits,” Chapman said. “We’re not in a position to do that this year, so we looked for a win-win scenario that kept us alive and allowed us to funnel money to groups we support, such as GARNA.”
As of now, no expiration date has been set on the partnership, nor is there a limit to the number of donations.
To take advantage of the program, customers are asked to list “GARNA” on the “how did you hear of us” section of the Salida Walking Tours website, SalidaWalkingTours.com.
