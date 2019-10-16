Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will offer a four-week water safety instructor (WSI) course from Oct. 21 through Nov. 15.
Two course options will be offered: Mondays and Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a press release stated.
Additional time will be required for hands-on teaching.
Prerequisites for the course include: must be at least 16 years old at course completion; and must pass a swim skills evaluation (Level 4), which includes 25 meters front crawl, back crawl, sidestroke, breaststroke, elementary backstroke, 15 meters butterfly, back float and tread water.
Completion of the course will allow graduates to teach the American Red Cross Learn to Swim 1-6, Parent and Child and Preschool Aquatics, Adult Swim 1-3 and a variety of water safety courses.
WSI certification is renewed by teaching and keeping current with the American Red Cross.
Register at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50.
Cost is $200, which includes books, instruction and pool time.
