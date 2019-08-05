Six people attended a City Council 101 class put on by the city of Salida Thursday, ahead of the period in which residents can petition to run for office in the city, which goes from Tuesday to Aug. 26.
Tuesday is the first day residents can pick up nomination petitions, which must be signed by at least 25 registered voters in the city (and in the same ward, for city council candidates) and returned to the city by Aug. 26.
City Administrator Drew Nelson, Councilwoman Jane Templeton, Mayor P.T. Wood and Deputy City Clerk Sonia Walter spoke about different aspects of the government.
Nelson explained Salida’s status as a statutory city, one of 11 in Colorado, and the functions of its municipal code, appointed officials, boards and committees, budgeting process and staff.
The city’s fund balance is about $11 million, and the city currently employs about 70 full-time staff and 70-80 part-time and seasonal workers, Nelson said.
Templeton and Wood explained the role of the mayor and city council, as well as the job requirements for each.
Wood said it’s important for people coming into the council or mayor’s office to be well versed in the issues facing the city.
Templeton said the learning curve for a new council member is “pretty steep” at the beginning, and it’s important for council members to do their homework and research issues thoroughly.
Walter went though the process of getting on the ballot for the November election. Three city council seats are up for election in November, as well as the mayor and treasurer. She recommended prospective candidates read up on campaign finance.
