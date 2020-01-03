When the snow starts falling, some animals flee to warmer climates while others just dig in. Subnivean animals, mostly rodents, actually live under the snow to stay warm and stay hidden during the winter months.
“A lot of what they’re doing is taking advantage of snow as an insulator,” said Sean Shepherd, area wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Some of the rodents that dwell under the snow in the area include mice, ground squirrels, voles and shrews. Several of them also live underground in the warmer months, or at the least forage beneath the cover of dry grasses. When a snowstorm covers their habitat, it’s actually good news for them.
“It provides them with safety from owls so they can’t eat them,” Shepherd said.
Predators, including owls, however, continue searching for them in the winter, but they have to rely more on their hearing to find their prey hiding under the snow.
“Weasels, coyotes and foxes are still hunting them,” Shepherd said. “If you’re a rodent, there’s always something trying to eat you.” He added that sometimes he sees a coyote sniffing the snow or listening for movement and then occasionally pouncing for a meal.
Under the snow, the subnivean animals dig columns and tubes in between layers under the snow, often carrying material with them underground to use.
Temperature-wise, the subnivean layer stays just above freezing, but it’s also shielded from wind and other elements.
In this layer, under a roof of ice and snow, the small mammals also move freely to search for food that’s still under matted grasses. Shepherd said they also turn over the seed bank in their tunnels. “It creates disturbances, creating opportunities for a different plant,” he said, adding that the animals help aerate the soil and break it up for the spring.
Since they live in places where the snow isn’t packed down, oxygen is still able to reach them so they can breathe. Stems from plants and grasses and tree trunks also create air shafts, allowing gases to be exchanged in the subnivean world.
Shepherd also said they have exits and entrances that they can come in and out of, if they choose.
The subnivean animals aren’t found only in deep snow along the Sawatch Range but also at lower elevations.
“When we get good snow cover, we’ll see these tunnels (lower too),” Shepherd said.
Hiding under the snow to survive is just part of a rodent’s life, at least in the mountains.
“They’re all just part of the cycle,” Shepherd said. “There’s still predators hunting them, but they take advantage of the snow for protection and thermal insulation.”
