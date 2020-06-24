Salida city officials are seeking feedback from business owners, residents and tourists about the recent closure of two downtown blocks of F Street.
The city initiated the closure June 4 to provide space for pedestrians to socially distance themselves and to allow businesses to expand outside, a press release stated.
In conjunction with Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Salida Business Alliance, a survey is available through Monday at slatecommunications.formstack.com/forms/f_street_closure_survey.
For more information, call City Hall at 719-539-4555.
