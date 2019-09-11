by Mountain Mail Staff
Registration for Colorado Ski Country USA’s Fifth- and Sixth-Grade Passport Program is now open.
The Passport Program, now in its 24th year, allows kids access to 22 ski areas. The program is intended for families of all types, including those who have never visited a ski area, are new to Colorado or are lifelong skiing or riding families.
Fifth-grade students receive three days of free skiing or snowboarding at each ski area.
Fifth-graders who have never been skiing or snowboarding may be eligible for a free lesson and equipment rental.
Sixth-grade students have access to 88 days on the slopes for $110 if purchased before Jan. 31.
For the 2019-20 winter, the Passport Program will be digital, allowing passport families to enroll in the program online and visit the ski areas without needing a physical pass. The digital process aims to streamline access to participating ski areas and ease the trip to the ticket window for families.
To register for the Passport Program and for more information about First Class Lessons, parents can visit coloradoski.com/passport.
The Passport Program is supported by presenting sponsor Christy Sports, which provides one free equipment rental to all passport holders per season, redeemable at any Christy Sports location.
Participating resorts in the 2019-20 Passport program include Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Kendall Mountain, Loveland, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride, Winter Park and Wolf Creek.
