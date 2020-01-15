During August, Chaffee County hosted many events, witnessed drier conditions in the eastern part of the county while more precipitation than normal fell elsewhere, and the 4-H Junior Market Livestock Sale pulled down a record sale season.
Local businesses and individuals spent $252,425 purchasing about 98 animals Aug. 2 during the Chaffee County Fair’s 4-H Junior Market Livestock Sale. Another $8,560 was made from animals donated back and sold for the 4-H Foundation.
“This was the best sale Chaffee County has ever had,” auctioneer Randy Lewis announced to bleachers filled with families, buyers and sellers.
Classic cars drew crowds, and Chaffee County Search and Rescue South raised $14,500 during the 28th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show Aug. 3 in Riverside Park.
In early August, Colorado Department of Transportation announced it would install a new remote avalanche control system at the section of Monarch Pass known as “big slide,” about a mile north of Monarch Mountain.
The area accounts for more than 50 percent of avalanche danger on Monarch Pass, according to CDOT.
Also west of Salida, Monarch Mountain announced construction of a new 1,137-foot building at the base area for the ski and ride school. The new building features an overnight ski valet, taking care of one of the mountain’s other needs.
Following seizure of animals in July, Salida police arrested Angelina Sanchez on charges of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty.
The arrest resulted from an investigation into a case of multiple neglect of 14 dogs and deaths of five additional dogs and a rabbit at Sanchez’s home.
Later in August, Sanchez was arrested for violation of bond conditions when police discovered nine more dogs in her possession at a relative’s home. Under conditions set by the court, Sanchez was restricted to having only one dog.
The city of Salida announced Aug. 21 that it was in the process of purchasing 67.28 acres of open space in the Arkansas Hills area from Union Pacific Railroad.
The cost is $235,480, or $3,500 per acre, and the parcel can only be used for open space and/or recreational purposes, according to the proposed contract.
The space is directly south-southeast of Tenderfoot Mountain.
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Aug. 26 to approve the final plat for Poncha Meadows, a 129-lot residential subdivision on the north end of town, directly north of the Ute Development on CR 128, near the intersection with U.S. 285.
Eastern Chaffee County, including the area around Salida, was experiencing about a 2-inch deficit in precipitation compared to normal in the current water year, according to data provided by the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
Salida was 2.39 inches below average for the water year, which started Oct. 1, 2018.
Gearing up for the November election, the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees unanimously approved a ballot initiative to ask voters to annex the area served by the Salida School District into the CMC taxing district.
D.J. DeJong contributed to this story.
