The Central Colorado Conservancy announced the Campaign to Preserve Centerville Ranch reached a fundraising milestone Thursday, exceeding its $100,000 initial goal toward $1.3 million.
The conservancy will now move into the second phase of funding: an effort to leverage the $100,000 by at least 10-1 with multiple grant requests, competing for statewide money.
Community-raised donations are critical because organizations that fund projects such as Centerville Ranch require local funding commitments to establish validity of the project, conservancy officials said in a press release.
Continued individual and business donations remain an important piece of the equation, Tara Flanagan on behalf of the conservancy told The Mail in an email.
Money raised will be used to secure a conservation easement for 650 acres of property south of Nathrop on the east side of U.S. 285.
Centerville Ranch was the center of public concern earlier in the year, when developer Jeff Ince announced plans for a subdivision that contained more than 200 homes.
The conservancy worked with Ince to establish plans for a conservation easement on roughly 70 percent of the property, allowing for a much smaller housing component.
While the developer agreed to donate roughly half the value of the development and other rights, the conservancy is now in the process of raising $1.3 million.
The conservancy considers the property “an important component of Chaffee County’s ranch landscape, hosting a view corridor that stretches from Highway 285 on the Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byway, across green hay meadows to Browns Canyon National Monument and the Arkansas River.
“It contains a wetland with multiple springs that provide critical wildlife habitat, and the land is part of regional deer and elk migration corridors,” the press release stated.
“The conservation easement, once established, will forever protect the 650 acres and support local agriculture by maintaining 400 acres of irrigated hay meadows. As well, it will keep the ranch’s three water rights intact so that local waters remain on local lands.”
For information on the Campaign to Preserve Centerville Ranch and to make donations, visit centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
For more information about the conservancy and how to become a member, visit centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
