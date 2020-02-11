Ballots are being mailed to voters this week for Colorado’s March 3 presidential primary, the first in state history in which unaffiliated voters will be able to participate.
It is also the first presidential primary to be held in the state since 2000. In the interim the state used the caucus system.
In 2016, Colorado voters approved Proposition 107, which restored primary elections in Colorado in presidential election years.
Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced in 2019 that March 3, 2020, would be the date for Colorado’s presidential primary.
This is also the first year that 17-year-olds will be able to participate in Colorado’s two primaries, the March 3 presidential and the June 30 state primary, provided they turn 18 by the General Election on Nov. 3.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said the bulk of ballots for Chaffee County were sent out Monday and should arrive in mailboxes by the end of the week.
Those who registered as Democrats or Republicans by Feb. 3 will receive their corresponding ballot.
Unaffiliated voters will receive both ballots and may choose whether to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary.
Mitchell said unaffiliated voters should send back only the ballot on which they chose to vote and destroy the other.
Voters will also have the opportunity to vote in person beginning Feb. 24.
Mitchell said voters have until 7 p.m. March 3 to update their registration, register to vote or vote in person.
As of Monday, Chaffee County had 3,647 registered Democrats, 4,350 registered Republicans and 5,557 unaffiliated voters.
Voters can change their party affiliation after March 3 for the June primary.
Mitchell said if voters do not receive their ballots by Feb. 19, they should call the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office to have another ballot sent out.
For more information contact the clerk’s office at 719-539-4004 or LMitchell@chaffeecounty.org.
Voters can check or update their voter registration record online at govotecolorado.gov.
For more information on Colorado’s presidential primary and all upcoming elections, visit sos.state.co.us.
