Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy announced in a press release Thursday that the court will begin to “incrementally increase operations on all docket types, to include not only remote proceedings, but also limited in-person proceedings.”
The courts will now be open Monday through Friday, with clerk offices open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person filings and questions.
Except for public safety matters listed below, all in-person proceedings set through May 29 are either continued or will occur via remote means.
Jury trials will be continued until July 6.
Murphy also ordered all persons attending an in-person hearing to wear a protective mask that covers the nose and mouth. Visitors are encouraged to take their own masks, but if necessary the court can provide masks. Gloves are also encouraged but not mandatory.
Public safety matters include:
• Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings.
• Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders.
• Criminal procedure Rule 5 advisement for incarcerated persons and initial setting of bail.
• Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant.
• Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals.
• Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases.
• Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other emergency juvenile proceedings.
• Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator.
• Emergency mental health proceedings.
• Other proceedings deemed necessary to prevent a risk of imminent financial hardship or imminent risk to the health, safety or welfare of any individual or to the community at large, in consultation with the chief judge.
