Chaffee County Community Foundation will host a free workshop to train local nonprofit groups on participation in Colorado Gives Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide online fundraising event, scheduled for Dec. 10, to support nonprofits throughout the state.
At the workshop, Dana Rinderknecht, director of online giving at Community First Foundation, will train local nonprofits on registration and best practices for participation in Colorado Gives Day, according to a press release.
While the workshop is free and open to all Chaffee County nonprofits, groups are asked to email an RSVP to Joseph Teipel, Chaffee County Community Foundation executive director, at joseph@chaffeecommunity.org.
The local foundation is a regional partner for Chaffee Gives 2019, part of Colorado Gives Day. The statewide event is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in the United States, the release stated. Chaffee Gives will focus on the needs of the local community.
Last year Colorado Gives Day raised an average of $14,000 for each participating nonprofit, and 58,000 people donated. Teipel said Chaffee County Community Foundation aims to help every nonprofit in Chaffee County be positioned to succeed in this year’s event.
