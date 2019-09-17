Local officials, library staff, board of trustees members and students from Crest Academy helped with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new addition to Salida Regional Library.
The new building will be constructed on the site of a house that was recently demolished next door to the current library building.
The house that stood on the property had belonged to the library since 2001 and was rented to a single tenant for 17 years.
The money from the rent, Dick Isenberger, president of the library’s board of trustees, said, was invested over the years toward future use.
Due to those investments, several endowments and donations, as well as budgetary savings, Isenberger announced at the groundbreaking that the library is able to construct the addition without having to issue a bond or raise taxes.
Isenberger said that although it has taken a little longer to get started on the project than anticipated, the new addition will be well worth it. He said there has been a positive response from patrons.
The new addition is scheduled to be finished in late spring.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood said the expansion of the library is exciting.
Since the 1990s and early 2000s when the city wasn’t even sure it could fill potholes, Salida is now thriving. A vibrant lively library is a good sign for the town, he said.
The design of the new building was created by Humphreys & Partners Architects in Denver, and the construction is being done by H.W. Houston of Pueblo.
