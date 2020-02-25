Brian Berger, town clerk, will cancel Poncha Spring’s 2020 election for new board members after trustees unanimously passed a resolution Monday.
Trustee JD Longwell was not in attendance.
The Poncha Springs board is on a two-year election cycle, with one scheduled for April 7.
On Jan. 7, a call for nominations was published in the Mountain Mail, posted at the Poncha Springs Post Office and noticed in the board’s agendas. The seat of mayor and three trustees was open.
Deadline for submissions was 5 p.m. Jan. 27, and at that time only Mayor Ben Scanga had submitted paperwork. As for the three open seats, only incumbents, Dean Edwards, Tina Perri-Muncy and J.D. Longwell had submitted petitions.
Poncha Springs does not have term limits for the board.
Write-in candidates were required to file their affidavits of intent 64 days before the election, or Feb. 3, as per town ordinance 2015-5. None were submitted.
Poncha Springs ordinance 2018-2 established that an election could be canceled if there were no write-in affidavits filed and there were not more candidates then offices to be filled.
Colorado revised statues 31-10-507 allow a municipality to cancel an election if the appropriate ordinances are in place.
Cancelling the election will save the town the original $2,000 budgeted for the election.
