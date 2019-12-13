Great Outdoors Colorado recently awarded $525,000 to San Isabel Land Protection Trust to help protect the 2,687-acre Taylor-Oswald Ranch in Fremont County.
The grant is part of GOCO’s open-space grant program, which funds private and public land conservation projects that give outdoor recreationists a place to play, protect wildlife habitat, safeguard the state’s water supply and watersheds and sustain local agriculture, a press release stated.
San Isabel, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will protect the Taylor-Oswald Ranch, a working ranch next to the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness in Fremont County.
Placing a conservation easement on the property will permanently protect its wildlife corridors, water resources and scenic vistas from U.S. 50. The property also connects to other protected lands.
Steve Oswald and his wife, Nancy, live on the ranch, which has been in Nancy’s family for more than 70 years. After 12 years ranching in British Columbia, they returned to the family ranch in 1991.
The land trust reported that their innovative grazing and forestry programs, direct marketing of grass-fed beef and low-tech riparian restoration projects increase the sustainability of their operation.
The ranch encompasses 122 acres of productive irrigated meadows and native wetlands, 26 miles of Arkansas River tributaries and a wide variety of elevations and vegetative types providing habitat for bird species of concern, such as bald eagle, ferruginous hawk, willow flycatcher, prairie falcon and others.
Other wildlife also call the property home, with both summer and winter concentration areas for elk and mule deer, as well as habitats for pronghorn, wild turkey, mountain lion, black bear and bobcat.
The ranch provides high quality return flows to the Arkansas River due to the sustainable and regenerative ranching practices used. It provides a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the Arkansas River and adjoins other protected ranches and thousands of acres of public lands.
The added acreage will build on an ongoing effort to protect the area’s wildlife habitat, scenic vistas and waterways.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $4.2 million in projects in Fremont County and conserved more than 140 acres there.
GOCO invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. Created when voters approved a Constitutional Amendment in 1992, GOCO has since funded more than 5,200 projects in all 64 counties of Colorado without any tax dollar support. Visit GOCO.org for more information.
San Isabel Land Protection, a nationally accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, works with landowners to protect and care for land and water in Huerfano, Custer, Fremont and Pueblo counties. To learn more or to donate, visit sanisbel.org.
