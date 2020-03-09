The Arkansas River Basin is forecast to have near normal runoff volume this year despite a relatively dry February in the southern mountains, the March 1 U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service report stated.
While a series of storms in February favored the northern half of the state, the southern half received little snow.
Precipitation above the 90th percentile was recorded at 39 SNOTEL sites in northern Colorado; however, 24 sites in the southern half of the state registered in the bottom 10th percentile with six sites receiving record low snow.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlauer said, “This month was particularly interesting because of the feast or famine nature of the snow accumulations in different areas. It was an extremely sharp distinction between northern Colorado, which received well above average precipitation and southern Colorado that almost uniformly received well below average accumulations,”
Despite the lack of February precipitation, the Arkansas and South Platte basins currently have the highest snowpack compared to normal at 120 and 132 percent respectively.
Several storms in December created above-normal accumulations for the southern mountains, which have remained fairly stable.
Statewide, the snowpack stands above normal at 111 percent, which NRCS stated is promising for a normal runoff season.
Currently, the Arkansas and Rio Grande Reservoir storage both stand at below average storage.
March will be a crucial month and hopefully more snow will fall across the state, especially in the southern basins, the NRCS report stated.
March and April are normally our snowiest months, National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Nasko said.
Right now, he said, the three-month long-range forecast calls for an equal chance of normal precipitation with temperatures at or above normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.