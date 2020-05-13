Chaffee County Public Health has decided to reopen hotels and motels for short-term lodging on a gradual basis due to the county’s stable COVID-19 landscape.
Public Health and local lodging businesses have been working together, along with Chaffee County commissioners and Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., to establish industry best practices for a phased reopening.
Hotels and motels will have to complete a safe business certification form, which is available under the COVID-19 tab at chaffeecounty.org/. Upon receiving certification, they may reopen Monday at 25 percent occupancy averaged through May 21. They may expand to 50 percent occupancy on May 22 and to 100 percent capacity June 1, provided COVID-19 cases remain stable.
Short-term vacation rentals, hostels, non-state campgrounds and private recreational vehicle parks must remain closed at this time.
A community COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
Any community members (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home), health care workers or first responders with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms – such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell – can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and approved for testing.
Anyone who has severe respiratory symptoms is asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
Chaffee County remained stable Tuesday at 68 positive or probable COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.
Statewide, Colorado reports 19,879 cases in 60 counties, 3,663 people hospitalized, 106,761 people tested and 978 deaths.
There have been 192 outbreaks at residential, non-hospital health care facilities and other facilities, including large workplaces.
