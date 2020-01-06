In like a lion and out like a lion? March 2019 was charged with discussions of a new subdivision and severance payment to a former city employee and ended with the Extreme Risk Protection bill.
However, more lamb-like news came about during March as well, when Poncha Springs completed a water budget without dipping into the pockets of residents, Monarch Mountain extended its season, and a Salida Middle School team won in regional competition against southern Colorado schools.
Early in the month, rumblings of a new subdivision in the Centerville area ignited passions for open land, among other concerns, in Chaffee County when Bill Dvorak organized an opposition group.
Centerville Ranch developer Jeff Ince declared his intention to build in such a fashion that would “exceed the standards of Mesa Antero.”
Jerry Mallett joined the opposition against Centerville Ranch, meeting with about 25 people at Poncha Springs Town Hall.
By March 14, Chaffee County commissioners approved the sketch plan for the Centerville Ranch major subdivision, with conditions.
In keeping with recent growth, Poncha Springs closed in on completion of the nearly $3 million water infrastructure project to triple the town’s water distribution capacity in March.
Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger pursued grants, visiting 11 different boards in nine cities. He also pursued a State Revolving Fund loan, which required several assessments and applications.
In the end Poncha Springs amassed $2.4 million in grant funding and loan forgiveness from seven different entities.
The only expense for the water project was about $500,000 for the trunk line, which was paid for by tap fees from new developments, so no residents were out of pocket.
Snow hit the Rockies again in March with 0.97 inch of precipitation falling in Salida – that’s 0.24 inch more than average.
Monarch Mountain extended the 2018-19 ski season until April 21, as opposed to April 7 as originally planned.
On March 11 Monarch reported a 100-inch base after receiving 240 inches and was forecast for additional storms into April.
Salida school board members discussed the possible partnership between the school and Colorado Mountain College.
Superintendent David Blackburn reported that a recent study concluded the district can accommodate 28 additional students within the current buildings the district owns.
While not in a crisis today, growth will eventually undermine the integrity of the system, he said.
Later in the month the school district and CMC unanimously approved the feasibility study for a proposed partnership.
Three Salida Middle School teams of students competed in the Destination Imagination “Spicy” South Regional competition in Pueblo and returned a winning team composed of six young women.
The team included Kalister Banghart, Alex Hebert, Kyndra Johnson, Ellie King, Radana Jo Myers and Tayla Young.
Salida City Attorney Geoff Wilson told city council that the decision to withhold severance pay from former City Administrator Dara MacDonald was unlawful.
Former Mayor Jim LiVecchi, who cast the vote to terminate MacDonald’s contract and deny her severance claim, disagreed with Wilson’s assessment.
Five days later city council voted 5-1 to OK a general waiver and release agreement with MacDonald in the amount of $51,053 in severance payment.
The extreme Risk Protection Order or “Red Flag” gun bill got some attention from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, Chaffee County commissioners and State Sen. Kerry Donovan.
Three stories were written during March, with Spezze opposing the bill, and a letter sent by Commissioner Greg Felt to Donovan stirred conversation during a town hall meeting with Donovan in Salida.
Felt took issue with some 14 flaws in the bill and asked Donovan to slow the bill down.
Donovan said she expected the bill to pass, and the next move would be to approach Gov. Jared Polis and persuade him to veto it.
Spezze urged commissioners to consider drafting a resolution to join 30 other Colorado counties in becoming a sanctuary county in regard to the bill.
News Editor Brian McCabe contributed to this story.
