Chaffee County currently has a 54.5 percent response rate for the 2020 census, a .6 percent rise since June 16.
The county’s total response rate for the 2010 census is 61 percent.
County municipalities’ response rates are Salida: 63.4 percent, Buena Vista: 53.2 percent and Poncha Springs 49.4 percent.
Colorado’s current response rate is 65.1 percent, which is higher than the national rate of 61.8 percent.
Census outcomes are used to determine state district divisions and number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, funding for public programs and other services that are population dependent.
Those who have not yet completed a response for the 2020 Census can still do so by visiting my2020census.com, calling 844-330-2020 or mailing in their paper questionnaire.
The deadline to respond to the 2020 census has been extended until Oct. 1 due to COVID-19.
