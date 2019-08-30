Buena Vista – Sales tax receipts from June show growth of 9 percent over last year’s returns for that month.
A report from Buena Vista Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke shows June brought in $362,374.89, compared to $332,312 in June last year.
Between 2017 and 2018, June’s returns grew by 15.6 percent, with that month returning $287,377 in 2017.
Between 2016 and 2017, June reported a slight loss, dropping from $292,764 to $287,377, a decrease of 1.8 percent.
To date, June’s numbers put the town 8.63 percent over last year’s earnings halfway through the year and 5.66 percent over the 2019 budget, with a budget surplus of $78,269.24.
For the past two years, June’s earnings have represented the apex of the summer tourist season, accounting for between 10.5 and 11 percent of the town’s total yearly sales tax revenue.
Before that, the month’s earnings came in third behind July and August. June’s sales tax numbers for this year are 73 percent higher than they were in 2015.
This year, Stoke has begun tracking the sales tax paid by remote sellers – vendors selling products over the internet – in response to a state law codifying the Supreme Court decision Wayfair v. South Dakota, which decided that sales tax on online purchases should be paid to wherever the person purchasing the item lives.
Remote sellers in June accounted for 1.6 percent of total sales tax revenue, with 412 remote sellers bringing in $4,864 in taxes.
In May, Stoke reported 362 remote sellers accounting for $3,720 of that month’s sales tax revenue, about 1.4 percent of the total.
Stoke calculated in her report to the board that in April BV collected sales tax from 292 remote sellers, accounting for 2.38 percent of the month’s revenue.
In December, she recorded 132 remote sellers contributing just 0.77 percent of the month’s revenue. In January, when the Colorado General Assembly passed the law, BV had 229 remote sellers accounting for 1.53 percent of the month’s revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.