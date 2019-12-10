The Chaffee County Democrats got together Saturday for a potluck and a party at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
“We work so hard during the year for our candidates,” said JoAnne Allen, Precinct No. 4 chair. “This is just a party to have some good food and meet some candidates.”
Bill Baker described the event as a “congratulations for our hard work and motivation to keep working hard.”
While the Democrats ate, Baker talked a little and then introduced a trio of candidates and let them address the crowd.
The candidates included Lori Boydston, who’s running for Colorado House District 60, and two candidates for U.S. Congress in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District – George English and Jillian Freeland. Local officials Keith Baker and Jeff Graf also attended the event.
Boydston said she supports progressive issues, like Medicare for all and the green new deal, as well as broadband and affordable housing.
English said the 5th Congressional District needs a leader who understands the issues we face and a congressional activist who respects our region’s diverse population as well as our environment.
Freeland, whose background is in health care, said she’s bothered by the approach legislators are taking on women’s bodies, which she said isn’t based on facts.
“That’s why we need a women’s health professional writing our laws,” she said.
The candidates will need to get through caucuses and primaries first before they can compete in the general election.
Saturday, however, was a chance for the Democrats to enjoy an evening together before the campaigns kick into high gear.
