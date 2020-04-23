Jacob Pahlke, food and beverage manager at Monarch Mountain, has begun distributing hot food to those who are in need as a result of the coronavirus.
Food is distributed every afternoon Monday through Thursday. Much of the food is similar to the fare normally served at Monarch during ski season. So far Pahlke has provided chicken thighs with roasted corn and a roll, carnitas burritos and pork belly mac and cheese.
Food is delivered directly to homes. In the interest of health, Pahlke runs up, leaves food on the doorstep, knocks and leaves. While many volunteers have been willing to help out, for the sake of safety he has minimized the number of people involved in the operation.
Pahlke said he and his fiancée, Kristin Mueller, were brainstorming ways to help out the community during this time of medical and economic uncertainty. They realized that because Pahlke’s job involves the logistics of preparing food for hundreds of people, he could take advantage of his skills and give back.
He was given permission to use equipment and facilities at Monarch, so they cooked Easter dinner there. Mueller helped Pahlke with Easter dinner, but once Monarch got behind the cause it became a one-man operation.
“On the first day we distributed 41 meals across Poncha Springs and Salida,” Pahlke said in an email. “The following day I got word that I would be able to continue the program as part of my official role at Monarch and have been doing so ever since.”
To date, he has distributed 166 meals, not including frozen breakfast burritos. Because it has only been a week since the operation began, he said that figure is a rough weekly average.
Word was spread primarily through local Facebook groups and the Monarch employee website.
Those interested in becoming part of the program should email Pahlke at fbmanager@skimonarch.com.
Pahlke said his mission is to fill the gap for those unable to leave home due to risk of infection.
He stressed that this program is meant exclusively for those who are symptomatic and quarantined, considered high risk or are otherwise unable to feed themselves or their family. Healthy low-risk individuals should use the numerous other food distribution programs available, such as the one at Salida Community Center.
Before preparing and cooking meals at noon, Pahlke begins his day with maintenance projects on the mountain. Generally, he tries to have meals prepped and loaded into his car around 4 p.m. It takes him about 1½ hours to distribute all the food.
“This is just one aspect of the huge outpouring of generosity and volunteerism that we’ve seen in our county,” Pahlke said. “It has been very exciting seeing how our community has come together during this difficult time, and I’m just glad that there was a way for me to help. Ultimately, the continuation of this program is entirely thanks to the administration at Monarch supporting me in this.”
