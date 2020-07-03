Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Breech, 69, Salida, June 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bond.
Joshua Riggs, 37, Poncha Springs, was arrested on June 26 for the charge of prohibited use of a weapon. He was issued a summons to appear in court.
Raven Roberts, 19, Salida, was arrested June 23 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held on $1,000 bond.
Joshua Melhorn, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested June 22 on charges of driving under the influence, moving traffic violation and exceeding the speed limit. He was released with a summons to appear in court.
Jennifer Garcia, 37, Buena Vista, was arrested June 19 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Stacy Hamphill, 30, Salida, was arrest June 19 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was issued a summons to appear in court.
Michael Mosteller, 42, Boulder, was arrested June 19 on charges of second degree burglary with no forced entrance on a residence, first degree criminal trespass in a vehicle and aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Dianna O’Brien, 63, Buena Vista, was arrested June 15 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Krystal Kyle, 38, Colorado Springs, was arrested June 15 on a pair of warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
