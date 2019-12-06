Local children celebrated the holidays in traditional homestead style at Guidestone’s Holiday Open House Thursday at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center.
Guests could join in a cookie exchange, drink hot apple cider or cocoa and sing along to carols around a fire.
At 4:15 p.m. Santa Claus gathered the children to take hay to the horses and leave seed out for the birds. Afterwards, he went into the historic ranch house to listen to the children’s Christmas wishes.
Leah Capezio, community outreach coordinator for Guidestone, said her version of a traditional homestead holiday is about being involved with loved ones.
“I think the core of a traditional homestead holiday celebration is sharing homemade food and also getting to see some of the traditional crafts and decorations that were made and getting to participate in making them,” Capezio said. “And it’s really just all about sharing and being with friends and family.”
Guidestone Colorado is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007. Its goal is to increase appreciation and awareness of the local agricultural industry. Its work includes giving the community direct exposure to local farms and their workers’ livelihoods. The desired result is for people to make decisions that will support the stability of the local food system.
Andrea Coen, Guidestone executive director, said much of the group’s focus is on self-sustainment.
“We intend to talk about agriculture as a continuous cycle of engagement regardless of age,” Coen said. “(We want locals) to continue to see agriculture as a vital part of our community.”
The Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center is a heritage site created from an 1860s homestead. It bridges the past to the present with interactive educational programs and events. The Hutchinson Homestead and Guidestone have been associated with each other since 2010. Coen said this year was the fourth or fifth edition of the Holiday Open House.
Preparation for the event began with brainstorming ideas around traditional crafts with a focus on natural materials. Afterwards, Guidestone and Hutchinson Homestead employees contacted volunteers, developed a schedule and marketed the event.
Guests at the open house could support Guidestone’s educational programs by purchasing and decorating a wooden reindeer or snowperson or by purchasing products from the Homestead Store.
