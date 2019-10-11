The city of Salida collected $988,914 in sales tax in July, up $110,827 (12.6 percent) over July 2018.
That number also represents an increase of $87,470 (9.7 percent) over the projected revenues for July in the 2019 budget.
In July, the city collected $725,514 from its 3 percent sales tax, $251,701 from Chaffee County and $11,699 from marijuana sales.
The retail, restaurant and grocery industries were each responsible for more than $100,000 in sales tax in July: $222,442 from retail, $111,072 from restaurants and $100,943 from grocery. All industries except the liquor and automobile were up in July.
Through July, the city has collected $5,058,071 in total sales tax, an increase of $475,859 (10.4 percent) over 2018 and $353,950 (7.5 percent) over budget projections.
That includes $3,750,779 from the city’s 3 percent sales tax, $1,251,932 from Chaffee County and $56.160 from marijuana sales.
To date, retail, restaurant, grocery, lodging, building supply, automobile, marijuana and “all other” are up in 2019, while liquor is down. The grocery industry has seen the largest gains this year, up 40 percent from 2018.
