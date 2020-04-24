A public hearing about city property at East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street originally scheduled for the April 27 Salida Planning Commission meeting has been moved to 6 p.m. May 26 in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
The hearing concerns right-of-way vacation and rezoning of the property for the purpose of creating no more than six affordable housing units.
City officials said in a press release the change was made to allow full public participation in the hearing, assuming COVID-19-related safety measures have been relaxed. If measures are extended, the hearing date will be reconsidered to determine whether public input can be provided in a reasonable and safe manner.
The applications in question must also be heard by Salida City Council for a final decision after the Planning Commission makes its recommendation.
City staff is gathering additional information about the proposed development and “will do its best to make that information public as soon as it is available,” the release stated. The city website, cityofsalida.com, will provide announcements and updates.
For specific questions about the process or the proposals, email city planner Bill Almquist at bill.almquist@cityofsalida.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.