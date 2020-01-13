Chaffee County commissioners will hear an update on the Hill Ranch vegetation project and discuss the application process in regard to land use issues during their work session at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Commissioners are scheduled to review a draft copy of the new county personnel handbook and consider updating the special event permit.
They will hear department reports from the landfill, Human Services, Public Health, Housing, Building and Planning and Emergency Medical Services.
Tuesday meeting
The commissioners will consider an assistance proposal for Decker Fire Recovery from Chelsey Nutter of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room.
They will vote on three final land use code resolutions: the Moltz heritage water subdivision exemption, the Loeffel heritage water subdivision exemption and the Copper boundary line adjustment.
Commissioners will consider a reorganization of boards upon which they serve, which includes the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and the Regional Transportation Planning Commission.
Planning Commission meeting
The Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room to consider the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan.
The subdivision, at 9479 Hutchinson Lane, will divide 36.87 acres into 13 lots with a minimum size of 2.01 acres. It is a rural zoned area.
The lots will use wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems.
The application was first presented and tabled at the Oct. 29 meeting and then continued from the Nov. 5 meeting.
