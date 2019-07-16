When venturing out on trails and in the woods in the area, hikers should be aware that they may encounter a rattlesnake.
“We do have rattlesnakes in the area,” Jim Aragon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager, said. “It goes to being aware of your surroundings. You don’t need to be afraid of them, just be aware that you can potentially run into them.”
Prairie rattlesnakes are one of the three most common types of snakes in the area, and the only venomous one. Bull snakes and garter snakes are the other two common snakes here.
While rattlesnakes aren’t aggressive, they will defend themselves. Since rattlesnakes need their venom to hunt effectively, they won’t bite unless they feel a mortal threat to their existence.
“If you see one, divert around it,” Aragon said. “Don’t antagonize it; a lot of bites happen because people are messing around with it.”
When diverting around the snake, Aragon said it’s possible that multiple snakes could be in the same area so people need to look around carefully and watch where they put their feet and hands. The snakes also blend in really well with their surroundings.
The best way to keep dogs safe is keep them close.
“The easiest thing is to have your dog on a leash,” Aragon said. “That way they’re not running in front of you or out of your sight.”
He said since dogs are inquisitive, a lot of bites happen on their nose or mouth area.
If bitten, the best thing to do is get to a hospital or veterinarian as quickly as possible.
“The old days of snake bite kits are gone,” Aragon said. “I think they do more harm than good. (Instead) get to hospital or a vet for treatment as quickly as possible.”
Sucking out the poison and putting on a tourniquet that cuts off circulation should be avoided. Tourniquets can be used, especially if far from a hospital, but the dressing should only restrict the spread of the venom, not cut off the circulation.
Aragon said rattlesnakes are more common north of the Arkansas River and east of U.S. 285, like in the Arkansas Hills, but he said he’s also seen them near Methodist Mountain and Bear Creek.
If it’s a hot, sunny day outside, Aragon said the cold-blooded creatures have a hard time regulating their body temperature, so they typically stay in the shade or under cover, like in some brush or under a rock. As the temperature cools, however, the snakes will lie in rocky areas where they can absorb both the heat from the sun and the heat from the rocks. Trails and roads are other places they’ll lie on to warm up.
Aragon described rattlesnakes as opportunistic hunters, but he said they’re most active around dusk when it begins cooling down.
While Aragon said it depends on the weather, generally rattlesnakes will hibernate from around October to the end of April or early May. That means for the next few months, they’ll be active.
Hunting season for rattlesnakes is also underway and will last until Aug. 15.
While rattlesnakes are beneficial to the environment, helping control rodent populations, for example, in Colorado is legal to kill a rattlesnake if they pose a threat. Some simple habitat modifications, however, will usually help keep them away from your property, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The agency’s tips include avoiding landscaping with expanses of large rocks, especially in sunny areas; mow weeds and vegetation and remove rocks, boards and debris; reduce the rodent population to reduce a major food source for snakes; and seal entries into crawl spaces and basements.
