Salida City Council will hear a report about short-term rental fees, receive a legal primer from City Attorney Geoff Wilson and discuss a possible mixed-use minor subdivision on Vandaveer Ranch during a work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
Salida, along with Chaffee County, hired RPI Consultants of Durango to review its short-term rental processing fees.
In the report for Salida, RPI stated that the $150 first-time fee for short-term rental business license applicants recovers between 55 and 67 percent of the cost the city incurs. The $100 renewal application fee recovers between 37 and 45 percent of the cost of service.
“However, when both the Community Development Department administrative review fees and the first-time short-term rental business license fees are aggregated, the combined fees for first-time applicants ($350) recover 86 (percent) to 121 (percent) of the total cost of service for new applicants,” the report stated.
Wilson will give a presentation to the combined city council, Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission explaining legal topics such as Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) requests and open meeting laws.
Glen Van Nimwegen, community development director, will present a conceptual review to the council and the Planning Commission for Confluent Park, a minor subdivision zoned as a mixed-use village.
The project, represented by Joe DeLuca of Crabtree Group, will be 15 acres on the northwest corner of U.S. 50 and Vandaveer Ranch Road.
The application includes single-family housing, duplexes, townhouses and apartments. There will also be mixed-use, commercial, life-work or multi-family developments. Plans are included for low-income housing, with 60 apartments set aside for 60 percent AMI (area median income) or below.
